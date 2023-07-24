H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the appointment of 45 people of determination in departments and institutions of the Sharjah government.

The directive will be implemented in cooperation with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Department of Human Resources and the University of Sharjah as the 45 young men and women hold bachelor, high school and below secondary degrees.

This directive was announced during the "Direct Line" program, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.