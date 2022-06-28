RIYADH — The users of the Najiz e-services mobile app of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) have exceeded one million in 2022 as more clients accessing judicial services using their handheld devices.



“The ministry has recently added 21 new services to the Najiz app, including mobile notary, downloading and verifying judgment, inquiring about enforcement application, and booking dates,” the MoJ said.



“Popular e-services include inquiring about cases and real estate, booking a date, verifying debt invoices, verifying marital status, and mobile notary’s service,” the ministry added.



It is notable that the app has a single sign-on feature that saves clients’ time and effort and enables obtaining services remotely.



In line with its digital transformation plans, the MoJ launched the app in order to streamline digital services and achieve swift justice.

