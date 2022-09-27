RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) revealed that there are three necessary conditions for expatriates in case they wish to change their personal photo in their residency permit (iqama).



The Jawazat confirmed that the procedures include firstly booking an appointment with the Jawazat office and personally contacting the office at the allotted time. The conditions include a valid passport; the personal photo in the passport is a recent one, and the head is not covered in the photo, the Jawazat said.

