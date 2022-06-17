RIYADH – The labor court in Riyadh issued an order against the owner of a private school in the city after the school failed to clear insurance dues worth SR4 million owed to the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI).



The court ordered concerned authorities to enforce execution of the verdict and clear the dues owed by the female school owner to GOSI.



GOSI approached the labor court to recover the delayed subscriptions owed by the school owner and her employees and the subsequent fines, Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learned from informed sources.



GOSI exercised its right to move the labor court, which has jurisdiction to issue execution orders to collect outstanding dues in accordance with the provisions of the social insurance law. The organization had filed a lawsuit with the labor court in Riyadh against the owner of the school over the non-payment of insurance premiums. GOSI demanded that the delayed contributions and fines shall be paid, as the contributions and fines imposed for the payment delay are guaranteed by insurance regulations.



After obtaining the judicial order, GOSI can forcibly seize the amount with the help of official authorities from any funds owed by the employer or funds owed to the employer by any agency or individual.

