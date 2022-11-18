RIYADH — Saudi Justice Minister Walid al-Samaani has revealed that the ministry has digitized all judicial services as part of developing the judiciary’s institutional structure. He said starting 2023 all notarial services would be provided remotely.



The ministry has achieved the first place in Digital Transformation Measurement at the Digital Government Forum 2022 organized by the Saudi Digital Government Authority. The award measures commitment to digitization standards, contributions to digital government and the development of smart e-services.



“Headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the first session of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs initiated all positive transformations witnessed by the Kingdom in the development and digitization fields,” Al-Samaani said in his speech at the forum.



“Over 90% of judicial services are currently delivered electronically; courts held over 5 million remote hearings and issued over two million digital judgments,” he added.



The minister said 12 million e-powers of attorney were issued and real property e-conveyance could now be completed in less than an hour.



He noted that the ministry’s digital transformation achieved swiftness of service while maintaining judicial safeguards.

