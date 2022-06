RIYADH — Saudi Arabia on Monday lifted a temporary ban on direct and indirect travel to Ethiopia, Turkey, Vietnam and India, an official source at the Ministry of Interior said.



The source stated that the lifting of the ban was based on the follow-up to the Covid-19 pandemic and reports submitted by the health authorities regarding the global epidemiological situation.

