RIYADH — The notarization (Mwathiq) digital service of the Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has extended over one million notarial services to individuals and corporations across the Kingdom since its launch in 2017.



“The Mwathiq service facilitates remote access to notarial services for individuals and corporations,” the ministry said.



“Provided by 2,200 licensed private notaries, the services include operations related to powers of attorney, corporate charters, conveyances, liens, property title deed corrections, and financial declarations; among others.”



Available through the Mwathiq app and Mwathiq.sa website, the service is among the initiatives the MoJ has assigned to the private sector in order to streamline operations in line with its digitization plans under Saudi Vision 2030.

