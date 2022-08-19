RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) clarified on Thursday that those under the age of 12 are not required to obtain an insurance policy against coronavirus for traveling abroad. In a statement, the Jawazat cited the requirements for the travel of Saudis abroad.



It emphasized that the validity of the passport of Saudis who intend to travel to non-Arab countries must be more than six months while the validity of the passport should be more than three months for traveling to Arab countries.



As for citizens, who travel to other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, the validity of their national ID card must be more than three months.



The Jawazat reiterated that the soft copy of the national ID on Absher and Tawakkalna applications is not sufficient for travel to GCC states. The original ID card and family registry must be produced for the travel.



The national identity is a mandatory requirement to issue or renew passport for dependents of 12 years and above, and whoever has a valid passport, he can travel to outside the Kingdom without the need to record biometrics in automated systems.



Regarding the health requirements of Saudis who are traveling outside the Kingdom, the Jawazat emphasized that these include receiving three doses of vaccine against coronavirus or do not have passed eight months after taking the second dose of the vaccine.



There will be exemptions for those groups who have been given exception on medical grounds as per the status on the Tawakkalna application.



The Jawazat stated that those under the age groups of 16 and 12 are required two doses of the vaccine

