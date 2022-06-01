RIYADH — Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) warned tourism companies against booking flight tickers for holders of visit visas of all kinds to the airports in Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu and Taif as of Dhul Qaadah 10, 1443, corresponding to June 9, 2022.



Saudia clarified that the period of its ban on entry to visa holders to the four airports is valid until Dhul Hijjah 10, 1443 AH corresponding to July 9, 2022.



While Saudia has allowed those who had obtained visit visas to travel to Riyadh, the tour operator should ensure that they did not issue internal tickets to each of the four cities for the passenger to catch a return flight home or for other purposes. It said the return flight of all visit visa holders should be from the arrival airport itself

