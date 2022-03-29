Egypt - The House of Representatives will resume its plenary sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a number of files have been placed on its agenda.

The House is set to take a final vote on a number of draft laws, which include a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 232 of 1989 in the matter of ship safety, a draft law amending some provisions of the law regulating commercial agency businesses and some commercial mediation works, and a draft law amending some provisions of the Law on Combating Illegal Immigration and Smuggling of Migrants.

The legislative body is also scheduled to discuss the report of the Manpower Committee on a draft law submitted by the government to expedite the date of entitlement to periodic bonuses, increase the additional incentive for state workers, report a special grant for workers in public sector companies and the public business sector, and increase civil and military pensions as of 1 April 2022.

Also on the agenda is a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 149 of 2019, which regulates the practice of civil work, and a draft law submitted by MP Talaat Abdel Qawi and more than a tenth of the body’s members tackling the same issue.

The draft law aims to give all associations, non-government organisations, and entities subject to the provisions of the law an additional grace period to adjust to the new law and not be deprived of its benefits.

It will also discuss a report by the Planning Committee on a draft law that enables EgyptAir to fulfil any obligations that may arise from operating its flights to and from Russia in the event of an accident given the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

