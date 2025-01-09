CAIRO-- Mediterranean countries, Egypt, Cyprus and Greece, on Wednesday affirmed that agreements or memos for demarcating sea borders must be worked out according to the international laws.

The three regional countries made the affirmation in a joint statement by Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, along with his Cypriot and Greek counterparts during the tenth summit of the trio's cooperation mechanism held here today.

The three States affirmed their commitment to bolstering peace and stability in the Mediterranean region and North Africa and expressed hope that "the regional parties contribute to maintaining stability and abstain from provocative acts." They expressed deep concern at the war on Gaza that led to a catastrophic humanitarian situation, called for implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions including those that urge for an instant, full and comprehensive cease-fire, releasing the prisoners and detainees, distributing humanitarian aid "in an effective and safe manner and on a wide scale in all regions of Gaza."

Moreover, the three Mediterranean States urged stakeholders to tackle the basic causes for the instability in the Middle East through adhering to the two States' settlement and establishing an independent Palestinian State.

On Syria, they called for an inclusive political process free of outside intervention in line with the UNSC Resolution 2254, affirmed respect for Syria's unity, independence and territorial sanctity, stressing on the necessity of protecting the religious and ethnic minorities and the national heritage.

Regarding Libya, the trio's declaration welcomed the commitment declared by the joint military commission (5+5) for reunifying the military and security establishments, affirming the necessity to make progress in the political and security sectors, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces along with the mercenaries. They also called for establishing a unified national government, holding presidential and parliamentary elections.

As to Sudan, Egypt, Greece and Cyprus affirmed their joint stance that the strife must be resolved through a full and lasting truce, to be followed with the resumption of the interim governing process in addition to ensuring non-restricted inflow of aid for those in need.

The three regional States affirmed the commitment to combat terrorism and human trade. They noted necessity of backing the Egyptian economy through financial bailouts. Furthermore, they renewed the commitment to shift to the green energy, boost cooperation in the natural gas sector, cooperating for using marine resources, pledged to increase coordination for managing water and agricultural resources.

