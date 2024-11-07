RIYADH — Leaders and heads of state across the Arab world congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday after he won the presidential election, defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.



In cables of congratulations sent to Trump, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman wished Trump success in his endeavors, and further progress and prosperity to the people of America. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said in a post on the X website: "I extend my sincere congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump, and I wish him all the best and success in achieving the interests of the American people. We look forward to reaching peace together, preserving regional peace and stability, and strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples."



Jordanian King Abdullah II congratulated Trump and said via the X platform: "I look forward to working with you again to strengthen the long-standing partnership between Jordan and the United States, in the service of regional and global peace and stability for all."



Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in a post on the X platform congratulating Trump that he looks forward to "working together again to strengthen our relationship and strategic partnership, and enhance our joint efforts to establish security and stability in the region and the world."



Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated Trump, praising the historical and solid relations between his country and the United States. Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq expressed his wishes in a congratulatory cable to Trump to advance efforts aimed at spreading peace and stability in all countries of the world.



Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sent a congratulatory cable to Trump on his victory in the presidential elections, wishing him success in carrying out his duties.



Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani congratulated Trump, his deputy and the American people on the success of the electoral process, and stressed "Iraq's firm commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and common interests."



Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid also congratulated Trump on his election victory and said in a post on the X platform that he "looks forward to a new phase filled with hope for achieving peace and stability in the region and strengthening constructive relations that serve the interests and aspirations of the peoples."



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his aspiration to work with Donald Trump for peace and security in the region. Abbas stressed, in a congratulatory telegram to Trump, the commitment of the Palestinian people to seek freedom, self-determination and a state, in accordance with international law, wishing the Republican candidate success. "We will remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, and we are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people."



Moroccan King Mohammed VI congratulated Trump on his "remarkable victory" in the presidential elections. "I recall your previous term, during which our relations reached unprecedented levels, marked by the United States' recognition of the full sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over all its territory in the Sahara," he said in a statement carried by the official Moroccan News Agency. “This historic position, for which the Moroccan people will remain grateful to you, represents an important event and a decisive moment, and truly reflects the depth of our distinguished and long-standing ties," the king said.



In Sudan, the head of the Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces Abdullah Hamdok, congratulated Trump, saying that he looks forward to "cooperating together to bring peace to the region, the region and the world, especially in light of the catastrophic crisis in Sudan."

