Arab Finance: Egyptian Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk has resigned from the board of directors of Talaat Mostafa Group (TMG).

Also, Egyptian Minister of Investment Hassan El Khatib has quit his post as a board member in Edita Food Industries (EFID).

This came after the new Egyptian government was sworn in before President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Ittihadiya Palace, marking a significant reshuffle aimed at steering the country through its next phase of development.

