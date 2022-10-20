Egypt - The Egyptian Parliament has finally approved a draft law on the establishment of a supreme council for the automotive industry as well as a law supporting eco-friendly vehicles, the Parliament announced on its website on October 18th.

According to a joint report by the parliament’s industry committee and offices of economic, energy, and environmental affairs committees, the draft law targets setting up a supreme council for the automotive industry headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly or whom he may delegate.

The structure and system of the council shall be issued as per a decree by the prime minister.

The Supreme Council for Automotive Industry will be in charge of ratifying the necessary policies, plans, and strategies for the development of the automotive industry in Egypt.

Moreover, the council will be responsible for setting the framework of the legislative and administrative reforms of the automotive industry.

It will also be responsible for conducitng market research and setting suitable solutions accordingly to resolve the obstacles facing the sector, as well as sign agreements and exchange expertise with pioneering countries in this field.

