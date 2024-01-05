Dubai has launched a multibillion-dollar social welfare strategy that seeks to double the number of Emirati families in ten years.

With a budget of 208 billion dirhams ($56.6 billion), the Dubai Social Agenda 33 also seeks to uplift living standards, promote social cohesion and values, enhance the quality of healthcare and education, as well as support skills development of citizens.

“Our goal is to double the number of [Emirati] families within a decade and provide residential neighbourhoods with the best living conditions,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter.

He said the strategy, with the slogan, “The family is the foundation of the nation”, also intends to protect UAE citizens against any practices that could threaten family stability and cohesion.

“The priority in the coming period is the family – protection, empowerment, development and cohesion.”

Sheikh Mohammed said the new social agenda has its own “clear goals, approved programmes and allocated budgets”.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)