Motorists in Dubai will enjoy two days of free parking during the upcoming long weekend. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that public parking will be free on the first day of the new year — Monday, January 1, 2024. Paid parking is free to use on Sundays in Dubai.

Free parking does not apply to multi-level terminals. The parking tariff will be reactivated on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Residents will enjoy a three-day weekend to celebrate the new year. January 1 is a public holiday and falls on Monday. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a three-day break.

