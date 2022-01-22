

Government units and other public entities will limit their workplace capacities to 50 percent, state news agency ONA reported.



The government has further suspended all conferences and exhibitions. Congregational activities have also been halted and organizers have been advised to hold them without audiences. Participants and organizers would now also be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.



The Sultanate further suspended Friday prayers but allowed mosques to remain open at a 50 percent capacity.



The country’s Supreme Committee has called on all public establishments to stick to the measures set for their businesses, including operating at a capacity of 50 percent, requiring proofs of vaccination for customers, observing physical distancing and wearing of face masks.



Oman shifted to distance learning for all schools earlier this month for four weeks as a precaution against the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.