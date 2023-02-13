One of the top United Nations experts has praised the efforts of the sultanate in controlling the spread of COVID-19 as well as its ability to recover from the pandemic.

Ted Chaiban, UN Global Lead Coordinator for COVID Vaccine Country Readiness and Delivery, conveyed the eagerness of the international community to cooperate with Oman in its efforts exerted to curb the pandemic and limit its effects.

Chaiban shared his view during a meeting with H E Dr Mohammed bin Awad al Hassan, Permanent Representative of Oman to UN, in New York.

During the meeting, the two reviewed developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chaiban said that the international community has learnt a lot from the pandemic, and has become more prepared to deal with it and any other in the future.

He also stressed the importance of cooperation between countries, and the need to provide assistance to the least developed and most affected countries, especially those currently undergoing challenges, including Yemen.

