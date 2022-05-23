Oman’s Supreme Committee has terminated all precautionary measures against Covid-19 in all public places and business outlets, noting that statistics point to a gradual decline in the pandemic’s curve.

The Committee has advised members of the society to espouse a “culture of health and protection” in all respects, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

In the event someone experiences fever or any morbid respiratory symptoms, he/she is advised to stay at home, avoid mixing with others and wear a face mask when mingling with people.

All individuals—particularly the old-aged, people suffering from chronic diseases or immunodeficiency—are urged to stick to wearing the face mask at closed areas, the Committee said, advising citizens and residents to take the booster dose of Covid-19.

