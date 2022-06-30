Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH), has obligated all health workers, patients and visitors to wear a mask at health institutions to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

MOH said in a circular that in the last period, we noticed an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among health workers and outbreaks at the level of health institutions (governmental and private), especially with the increase in gatherings and community events and the opening of travel to many countries. In light of this, the Directorate General of Disease Surveillance and Control recommends the following measures:

1. Health workers, patients and visitors are required to wear a mask inside the corridors of health institutions.

2. Encouraging health workers to take the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for those who have been receiving the last dose for more than 6-9 months.

3. Examination and early sorting of suspected cases, whether they are health workers or patients and isolated patients and classifying them into groups (suspect or confirmed infection).

4. Continuing to implement and monitor administrative controls, including preventing gatherings of all kinds, approving sick leaves for those infected with COVID-19, and reducing the number of visitors in the health institution.

5. Implementation of precautionary measures to prevent transmission of infection in health institutions, and the presence of a team specialised in infection control in each institution to supervise the procedures and follow-up infection data in the institution.