RIYADH — The Saudi labor courts held more than 57,000 hearings and issued over 20,000 rulings in the first five months of 2022, announced the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).



"The labor courts in the Kingdom have been achieving a number of milestones since their establishment in 2018,” said the ministry.



“We have witnessed an increased number of resolved cases and disputes due the efficiency of the system as well as digital services that made the process much faster and easier.”



According to the ministry, an average of 5,000 cases were closed in two hearing sessions. Similarly, the average number of hearing sessions a day reached 453.8 due to the enhanced digital infrastructure and accessibility of the services for many beneficiaries.



It is notable that labor cases undergo amicable settlement procedures for 21 days. If no settlement is reached, the client files a labor claim electronically through the Najiz.sa portal.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).