RIYADH — The General Transport Authority (GTA), in cooperation with the Advanced Traffic Safety Project, announced the launch of the second phase of the automated monitoring project for taxis violations.



The authority clarified that the second phase of the automated system will be implemented in all regions of Saudi Arabia, starting from March 13.



The GTA stated that the violations that will be monitored in the second phase are: holders of an expired operating card, failure to obtain a driver's card or a vehicle operating card, in addition to practicing work activity with an expired operating card.



It is noteworthy that the project’s decision came due to its contribution to enhancing traffic safety in the Kingdom, ensuring the application of vehicles' technical requirements as well as to ensure the regularity of the operating vehicles in the transport sector.