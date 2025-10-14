Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), marked a major milestone in its six-decades long partnership with Saudi Arabia, with the inauguration of its first JAC gas turbine assembled in the Kingdom at its Dammam Assembly Facility.

Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province, was in attendance at the ceremony, which was held under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province.

The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Japanese Embassy to Saudi Arabia Minister Masahiro Tada attended the ceremony, while Takao Tsukui, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Power, welcomed senior executives and assembled guests on behalf of Mitsubishi Power.

This landmark coincides with Mitsubishi Power’s 60th anniversary of operations in the Kingdom, underscoring the company’s deep-rooted commitment to Saudi Arabia’s industrial growth, energy security, and sustainable future. The achievement also highlights the Dammam Assembly Facility’s capabilities in assembling advanced gas turbines and advancing localisation, while positioning the Kingdom as a regional hub for advanced power generation solutions and delivering on Saudi Vision 2030.

At the Dammam Assembly Facility, Mitsubishi Power assembles heavy duty gas turbines, including the state-of-the-art M501JAC, one of the world’s most efficient and reliable gas turbines.

The first M501JAC gas turbine will be delivered to the 475 megawatts (MW) Amiral Cogeneration Plant in Jubail, Eastern Province, which will supply electricity and steam to the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) strategic petrochemical complex.

The SATORP strategic petrochemical complex is expected to house one of the largest mixed-load steam crackers in the Gulf region - making this project a significant step in advancing the Kingdom’s energy and industrial capabilities.

The successful assembly of the first JAC gas turbine at the state-of-the-art facility in Dammam, is supported by Mitsubishi Power’s Saudi National Program, which equips Saudi nationals with advanced technical expertise for the energy sector. Today, as part of Mitsubishi Power's Saudi National program, which provides Saudi talent with rewarding career pathways at the company, over 50% of Mitsubishi Power employees in Saudi Arabia are Saudi nationals, both male and female. They benefit from advanced technical skills for the energy sector, which they gain through on-the-job training and knowledge exchange programs both in Saudi Arabia and in Japan.

By localising production of its most advanced turbines in the Kingdom, Mitsubishi Power is enabling greater self-reliance in energy infrastructure, supporting industrial growth, and aligning with the Saudi Green Initiative’s target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through the circular carbon economy, the company said.

