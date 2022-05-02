Abu Dhabi Police have announced that heavy-duty trucks, lorries, and buses carrying more than 50 passengers will be banned on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The ban will be enforced on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 1am till noon to enable the smooth flow of traffic and reduce accidents caused by heavy-duty vehicles during the holy month.

The decision to ban movement will be implemented on all roads and streets of Abu Dhabi, including the island's entrances, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al-Maqta Bridge.

The authorities said that a comprehensive traffic plan would be implemented that includes the deployment of patrols on all roads and intensified monitoring through smart systems to provide smooth flow.

The police have urged drivers of heavy-duty trucks to adhere to the schedule and to contribute to making the Emirate's roads safer during the Eid celebration.

