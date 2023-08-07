Organisers of the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw have warned the general public against falling prey to scammers who pose as representatives to dupe victims into giving their personal details or ask them for money to claim prizes.

Big Ticket, launched in 1992, is the largest and longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the GCC. Big Ticket’s monthly draw is keenly followed and its grand prizes reach to the tune of Dh35 million.

However, organisers stressed that Big Ticket never asks for money from winners to claim their prize.

“Beware of fake social media pages announcing that an individual has won but they need to pay an amount to claim the prize. This is fake as Big Ticket never asks for money to claim your prizes,” a Big Ticket show host said.

Big Ticket customers have been urged not to click any suspicious link or share their personal information on any social media platforms.

“Do not click on links found on social media platforms. Don’t share any personal information. Always rely on official sources for information.”

Disclosing personal information can lead to identity theft and fraud.

“Big Ticket doesn’t have any mobile application. Please remain beware of scammers. Don’t fall prey to them,” the host pointed out and noted that tickets must be bought only through the official website www.bigticket.ae, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi or Al Ain airports.

“Winners of Big Ticket are informed directly over the phone, through official email, and declared on the official social media platforms. Buy tickets but remain safe,” the host added.

Next month’s live draw for Dh20 million and other cash prizes, and a luxury car, will be held on September 3. For further details, individuals may call the Big Ticket helpdesk on 02-2019244 or write to help@bigticket.ae.

