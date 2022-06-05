ABU DHABI: In response to the arrest of Sanjay Shah, a suspect in a $1.7 billion dividend tax fraud case in Denmark, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice said: "International crime requires an international response. The arrest of Sanjay Shah, following receipt of an international arrest warrant from the Danish authorities, sends a clear signal of the UAE’s intent to work in close collaboration with international partners in pursuit of international crime.

For the past two years UAE authorities have worked closely with their Danish counterparts to compile a strong body of evidence in this case. There has been 25 legal assistance requests between the UAE and Denmark that have been executed on this particular issue.

The UAE’s commitment to collaboration is also symbolised in the general extradition treaty signed with Denmark in March 2022. This is one of 37 treaties put in place in recent years and the UAE intends to sign more.

Through the robust, collaborative structure of partnership, the UAE is determined to disrupt organised crime in all its forms to protect the UAE and uphold the integrity of the international financial system."