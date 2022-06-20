Authorities last night warned residents of suspicious messages which may bear government logos.

The Ministry of Interior said in a tweet that digital scammers try to defraud victims by making the receiver believe that the message is from a governmental organisation. These suspicious messages often contain a link or a one time password (OTP).

Authorities have reiterated that messages from governmental organisations will be sent from official numbers.

The Ministry has also urged residents to report such messages to ensure that appropriate action is taken.

