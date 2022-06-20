RIYADH — The security forces under the Public Security have arrested a Saudi citizen, and 27 violators of the residency and labor regulations, who were involved in operating bogus Hajj campaigns.



The arrest was made during the security campaigns to monitor fake Hajj and Umrah campaign offices.



It was found that they were involved in criminal acts of advertising and marketing fake Hajj campaigns in four locations in Riyadh and two areas in Al-Qassim region, and collecting sums of money from their victims.



The arrested illegal foreigners included 11 Egyptians, 10 Syrians, two Pakistanis and Sudanese each and one Yemeni and Bangladeshi each. Legal measures were taken against them and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

