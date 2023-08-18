RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Control and Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) announced that a total of 107 people have been arrested over corruption charges during the last Hijri month of Muharram.



They included employees of six ministries such as Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing. These people were arrested on charges of corruption inlcuding bribery, abuse of power, money laundering, and forgery.



The Nazaha said that it initiated a number of criminal and administrative cases during the month of Muharram 1445. As part of this, it carried out 2442 inspection rounds during which charges against 260 people were investigated. Among them, 107were arrested and they included those who were released on bail.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).