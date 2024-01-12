RIYADH — Saudi customs officers at the Haditha port have intercepted a consignment of over 841,000 Captagon pills being smuggled into the Kingdom, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced. The contraband was ingeniously concealed inside iron boxes, specially fabricated for the purpose, in a truck entering Saudi Arabia through the border crossing.



This operation underscores the authority's ongoing commitment to enforcing stringent control measures on imports and exports. These efforts are part of a broader strategy aimed at safeguarding the community and contributing to the nation's security.



In its statement, the authority emphasized the importance of community involvement in combating smuggling operations. It called upon the public to play an active role in protecting societal well-being and the national economy. Citizens and residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or smuggling attempts through various channels. These include the dedicated security communications line (1910), email (1910@zatca.gov.sa), or the international number (00966114208417).



The authority assured confidentiality in handling reports related to smuggling and customs regulation violations. It also highlighted that individuals providing accurate information leading to the prevention of smuggling activities would be eligible for financial rewards.

