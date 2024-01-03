RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has referred an establishment in Dammam to the Public Prosecution for tampering with dates of cosmetic products.



The authority said that it had noticed that the establishment was found trading an expired cosmetic product after making alterations and deleting the expiry dates of cosmetic products, and that is in violation of the Cosmetic Products Law.



The SFDA stated that after collecting evidence related to the violation, the establishment and those responsible for the violations were referred to the Public Prosecution to carry out further investigation and take legal measures in accordance with the provisions of the law.



It noted that article 31 of the Cosmetic Products Law stipulates that anyone who commits or attempts to commit one or more of the following acts is considered to have violated the provisions of this law, which are deception or fraud in the cosmetic product, dealing with an adulterated or expired cosmetic product or contrary to its listed data.



Article 34 of the law also stipulates that anyone who violates any of the provisions of this law or its executive regulations shall be punished with one or more of the following penalties: a maximum fine of SR5 million; closure of the factory or warehouse until the violation is corrected, cancellation of the license of the factory or warehouse; and imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years. The penalty may be doubled if the violation is committed again.

