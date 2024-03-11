RIYADH — The concerned Saudi authorities have shut down 39 fuel stations that are suspected of being installed devices to change the quantities of fuel sold at their pumps. The violations were detected during inspection raids carried out at fuel stations in 19 cities and governorates across the Kingdom. These stations were found to have installed illegally devices to change the quantities of fuel sold to the motorists.



The inspections were carried out by the officials of the Permanent Executive Committee for Fuel Stations and Service Centers, represented by the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO).



Upon inspection of the fuel stations, the concerned authorities found that there were devices that change the quantities of fuel sold at the pumps of these stations and that these stations failed to comply with the requirements related to the Law of Calibration and Measurements and the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law.



Legal procedures have been taken against the fuel stations and their workers, for violating the Law of Calibration and Measurements and the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law, before referring them to the Public Prosecution to complete the rest of the procedures against them.



The Permanent Executive Committee for Service Centers and Gas Stations stressed the importance of gas stations and their employees adhering to all requirements and regulations related to the gas station and service center sector, and not to be complacent in imposing statutory penalties on anyone proven to be involved in cheating or misleading consumers in accordance with the regulations.

