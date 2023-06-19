MAKKAH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has warned that anyone who is caught transporting pilgrims without a Hajj permit will be slapped with hefty penalties, including up to six months in prison and SR50000 in fine.



The Jawazat stressed that the penalties for the transporter will also include confiscation of the vehicle used for road transportation by the ruling of a court, if it is owned by the transporter or his accomplice or shareholder. If the transporter is an expatriate, he will be deported after serving the jail term and payment of fine, and there will be a ban for his reentry into the Kingdom in accordance with the periods of time specified in the law.



The seasonal committees at the entry points to Makkah will handle cases of illegal transportation of pilgrims that are transferred from the field control authorities. These violators will be produced before the committee, which in turn will consider the violations, and issue administrative decisions and penalties against the violators. The penalties will be doubled in the event of providing transportation for more than one pilgrim without a permit.



Meanwhile, Director General of Passports Lt. Gen. Suleiman Al-Yahya had made an inspection tour of the Jawazat office at Al-Batha land port in the Eastern Province, which is the border crossing from the United Arab Emirates. He reviewed the progress of functioning at the land port with an increase in the inflow of Hajj pilgrims. This was as part of the directorate’s efforts to serve the Hajj pilgrims from their arrival until their departure through the air, land and sea ports.



It is noteworthy that the Passports General Directorate operates within the security sectors of the Ministry of Interior at the four entrances to Makkah: Shumaisi, Al-Kor, Al-Taneem, and Al-Bahita.

