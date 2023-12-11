RIYADH — The Special Forces for Environmental Security stressed the importance of everyone adhering to the Environmental Law and its Executive Regulations.



It has pointed out that the Environmental Law and its Executive Regulations in Saudi Arabia criminalize the trade, killing, or hunting of endangered wildlife species, their derivatives, and products.



Anyone who violates the law will face a penalty reaching SR30 million, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or one of these two penalties.



The special forces urged everyone to report on any cases representing an attack on the environment or wildlife on the following No 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and Al-Sharqiya.



While it receives the reports from the rest of Saudi Arabia’s regions on the following numbers: 999 and 996.

