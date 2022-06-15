RIYADH – Police have arrested a resident of Riyadh for his suspected involvement in forging Hajj 2022 permits.



The Research and Investigation Department of the Riyadh Region Police said that the man was selling fake Hajj permits for money to people wishing to perform the pilgrimage this year.



The accused is a violator of the Kingdom’s residency law and is proved to be of Yemeni nationality, police said.



After his arrest, Riyadh police confirmed that he was kept in custody as the legal procedures against him were being completed.



The Public Security, through its official account on Twitter, has published video footage of the police raid taking place on the site where the resident was allegedly forging Hajj permits.



The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has clarified that the penalty for foreign residents caught fingerprinting for Hajj without obtaining a permit will be deportation from Saudi Arabia with a 10-year ban on coming back to the country.

