Traffic-related deaths and grave injuries in the State of Qatar dropped 24.3 percent compared to 2022, with a 5.3 deaths per 100,000 population, the Ministry of Interior announced at a press conference on Thursday.

According to the information disclosed, 168 deaths from road traffic crashes were registered in 2023 versus 222 in the previous year, bringing the rate in Qatar lower than the global rate estimated at 15 deaths per 100,000 population.

The data showed a 19.8-percent decrease in the number of serious injuries from traffic accidents last year compared to 2022. The severity of these accidents also decreased by 12.6 percent compared to 2022, while traffic fatalities accounted for 1.5 percent of total injuries.

The number of Qatari citizens who died due to traffic accidents last year saw a 52.7-percent decline compared to 2022, 66.7 percent of them aged 10 to 39, according to the data.

The road traffic crashes across Qatar declined by five percent in 2023 versus 2022, while minor accidents accounted for 95.4 percent of total accidents. The number of serious injury accidents decreased by 17.2 percent, and fatal accidents by 42 cases, a decrease of 22 percent from 2022.

Regarding the classification of traffic offenders by gender, males accounted for 90.6 percent, while females accounted for 9.4 percent. New drivers, who obtained their licenses less than a year ago, accounted for 42.9 percent of total major traffic offenders in 2023.

The data pointed out that negligence and recklessness were the leading causes of 49.7 percent of the fatal accidents, followed by deviating from the lane at 16.8 percent, and then not leaving enough distance at 12.1 percent.

It indicated that the reasons for the decrease in accidents were due to several factors, including setting new controls and requirements for motorcycles used for delivery services, as well as the use of electric scooters, in addition to activating the unified radar system to detect seatbelt violations and cell phone use while driving, which began operating in September. This was in addition to intensifying the deployment of traffic patrols, focusing on areas with the highest recorded traffic accidents, providing alternative means of transportation such as the metro and public buses, constructing 98 bridges and tunnels for pedestrian crossings, and implementing awareness campaigns and community partnership programs targeting various groups.

Commenting on these data, Director-General of Traffic, Brigadier General Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani said that the decrease in traffic accident indicators is due to the great efforts made and the diligent work to improve security and safety levels on roads, which all relevant authorities in the country participated in by implementing and building a safe, advanced road network that meets the highest safety standards, in addition to intensifying the work and presence of traffic patrols.

He affirmed that the General Directorate of Traffic will spare no effort in achieving further progress and maintaining the results achieved by studying current traffic challenges and finding and implementing appropriate solutions to achieve the best possible outcomes that enhance Qatar's position and leadership in the field of traffic safety at the regional and global levels.

