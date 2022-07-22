RIYADH — The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) and Telegram removed 1,203,966 items with extremist content from Telegram between 8 June and 12 July, 2022.



This brings the total number of extremist content removed to 1,876,938 since the beginning of the cooperation in February 2022.



Etidal and Telegram continue their joint efforts and coordination in accordance with the terms and conditions of the platform to remove extremist content published in Arabic, which include media files in PDF formats, video clips and audio recordings. This is to protect the platform’s users from their dangers, ideological influences and attempts to exploit the platform in trading those contents.



.TheGlobal Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) and Telegram announced on February 21, 2022 an agreement to enhance joint cooperation and expand coordination between the two sides regarding Prevention and Combating Terrorism and Violent Extremism (PCVE).

