The Dubai Police, represented by the People of Determination Empowerment Council, have launched the “Universal Accessibility Pack” service on the Dubai Police website through an innovative platform designed to ensure convenient and user-friendly access to all services for people of determination.

This service aligns with the national policy of empowering people of determination and the “My Community... A City for Everyone” initiative which aims to make Dubai a friendly city for people of determination.

Major Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the People of Determination Empowerment Council at Dubai Police, emphasised that the launch of the “Universal Accessibility Pack” service on the Dubai Police website is part of the Force's dedicated efforts, under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to facilitate easy and convenient access to various services for people of determination.

He highlighted that the initiative aligns with the visionary leadership's objective of enhancing the happiness and quality of life for people of determination.

Al Shamsi confirmed that the "Universal Accessibility Pack" service is now available for people of determination; they can easily access it by visiting the Dubai Police website and clicking on the top-left icon with the 'People of Determination' logo.

He also indicated that with a simple click, the “Universal Accessibility Pack” service would instantly appear, along with a variety of other services, including a smart reader programme, a virtual sign language translator, assistance settings for individuals with attention deficit and reading difficulties, support for those with epilepsy seizures, and a colour contrast feature for individuals with visual impairments and other visual disabilities.

He further mentioned that special features are designed to cater to the needs of people of determination, such as an enlarged mouse cursor. Additionally, the service content has been translated into 131 languages.

Al Shamsi further pointed out that "Universal Accessibility Pack" service offers features to customise the user experience for individuals with determination, including options to select preferred font types for website and service usage and to adjust character spacing, word spacing, line spacing, text size, text alignment, and colours. "A dedicated website map is provided to facilitate seamless access to services for individuals with determination," he concluded.