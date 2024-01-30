A 25-year-old man caught with drugs in his luggage at Dubai airport justified the presence of the contraband, saying he consumed it outside the UAE but forgot some in the bag when he came to the Emirates. Authorities recovered marijuana and a device designed for cutting cannabis plants from his travel bag.

A Dubai court convicted the European man for drug possession and imposed a fine of Dh10,000. The Misdemeanor Court initially ordered his deportation, a decision the man appealed. He argued that he had legitimate reasons for being in the UAE and emphasized his clean criminal record. The appellate court, while overturning the deportation ruling, upheld the Dh10,000 fine.

According to the Public Prosecution’s investigations, the accused was stopped at the Dubai airport after customs officers grew suspicious of a trimmer in his possession. This device is typically used to cut cannabis plants.

After a search, the officers recovered a medicine box with ten capsules of green herb with the distinctive appearance of marijuana. The General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology confirmed the substance as an illegal drug.

During police and Public Prosecution questioning, the accused admitted to the charges, stating that he had unintentionally left the substance in his bag and had no intention of importing it into the country. Further examination indicated that he was under the influence of a narcotic substance.

However, during his appearance before the court, the accused retracted the previous statements and denied the charges.

