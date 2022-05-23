RIYADH — The Public Prosecution has confirmed in a statement that the Anti-Cyber Crime Law aims in protecting the national economy.



The Public Prosecution’s statement came along with its clarification in the importance and necessity of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law in the country.



It said that the Anti-Cyber Crime Law contribute to reduce the incidence of the Cybercrimes, by defining the crimes and the penalties prescribed for each of them, which will help in several matters, which are:



1 - The law will help in achieving systemic security.



2 - The law protects the public interest, in addition to the ethics and morals.



3 - It significantly preserves the rights arising from the legitimate use of computers and information networks.



4 - Aiming in protecting the national economy.



It is worth mentioning that the Anti-Cyber Crime Law includes many penalties to limit the crimes that fall in that regard, and most notably of which are:



1 - A penalty of being punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding SR500,000, or by one of these two penalties will be for anyone:



1 - Who threatens or blackmails a person into taking or refraining from action.



2 - Every person who harms people’s private lives by misusing mobile phones equipped with a camera, or the like.



3 - Who tries to defame and harm others through various means of information technology devices.



2 - A penalty of being punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding SR2 millions, or by one of these two penalties will be for:



1 - Every person who attempts to impersonate a person to gain illegal access to people's bank or credit data, or data related to the ownership of securities to obtain data, information, or money.



3 - A penalty of being punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding 4 years and a fine not exceeding SR3 millions, or by one of these two penalties will be for anyone:



1 - Who obstructs or disables the access of people's services or to delete it, or republishes their private data by any means.



4 - A penalty of being punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding 5 years and a fine not exceeding SR3 millions, or by one of these two penalties will be for anyone:



1 - Who produces, prepares material impinging on public order, religious values, public morals, or the sanctity of people's private lives through the information network, or a computer.



2 - Who creates websites on the information network to trade in and facilitate dealing with human trafficking.



3 - Who establishes websites on the information network related to drug trafficking, pornographic networks, or immoral activities and publishing, promoting them.



5 - A penalty of being punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years and a fine not exceeding SR5 millions, or by one of these two penalties will be for anyone:



1 - Who creates and publishes websites for terrorist organizations on the Internet, or to facilitate communication with the leaders of those organizations, or by promoting or financing their ideas, or by publishing the way of manufacturing explosives, or any tool used in the terrorist acts.



2 - Who attempts to illegally access websites in all its forms to obtain data that affects the internal or external security of the state, or its national economy.



It is worth mentioning that whoever incites, assists, or even just agrees with someone to commit any of the crimes stipulated in the Anti-Cyber Crime law will be punished.

