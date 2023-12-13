Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) has cautioned the public to be wary of scams currently doing the rounds to defraud investors.

In a disclosure on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the firm said the fraudsters claim to be IHC representatives or employees and entice individuals and entities to participate in investment opportunities and tenders online.

In return, investors are asked to provide their personal and business information, and credit card and/or bank details to supposedly pay tender fees or proceed with the investment.

“IHC would like to bring to the public’s attention that the company’s name, employee’s names and the company logo are being used by scammers to advertise fraudulent investment opportunities and tenders online,” the notice said.

IHC pointed out that it is not the company’s practice to offer investment and tender opportunities or collect sensitive information via email or mail, citing that the privacy and security of investors are “of utmost importance” to the firm.

“We want to emphasize that IHC will never send tender requests or communications requesting your personal, business or financial information via email, mail or any other means or ask you to make any payment or investments by such means.”

“If you ever receive such a request claiming to be from us, please treat it with caution and do not provide any sensitive information.”

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com