ABU DHABI - The Public Prosecution Office in Abu Dhabi has taken legal measures against a lawyer accused of spreading rumors and false information on social media platforms, stating that this information pertains to a judicial institution.

The accused lawyer had posted a video clip on a social media platform, alleging the issuance of a court ruling in a case where a father was supposedly convicted for insulting his son. However, investigations have revealed that the entire story was fabricated and had no basis in reality.

Upon questioning by the Public Prosecution, the lawyer admitted that the case was entirely fictional and lacked any factual basis.

In response to this incident, the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi has issued a call to society members, urging them to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of information before disseminating it on social media. They emphasised the importance of refraining from reposting or forwarding information without verifying its source through official channels. This proactive approach aims to curb the spread of baseless rumors that could potentially disrupt public order.

The Public Prosecution has stated that such actions and practices constitute a punishable crime under the UAE law. As per Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on “Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes”.

The Decree stipulates, “Whoever uses the information network or any information technology means to announce, disseminate, re-disseminate, circulate, or recirculate false news or data, or false, tendentious, misleading or erroneous rumors or reports, contrary to what has been officially announced; or broadcasts any provocative advertisements that would incite or provoke the public opinion, shall be punished with at least one year of imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED100,000.”