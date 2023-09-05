RIYADH — Saudi customs officers have thwarted two separate attempts to smuggle 8,763 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kingdom, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) said on Monday.



In the first incident, 6,497kg of methamphetamine was seized from a car crossing into the Kingdom through the Al-Bathaa bordering crossing on the UAE border. The contraband was found hidden inside a roof cavity of the car.



Meanwhile, 2,266kg of methamphetamine was found hidden in the luggage of a passenger arriving at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.



Following the seizure, ZATCA successfully coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) to ensure the arrests of those who were supposed to receive the consigment inside Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, four people were arrested, the Authority confirmed.



The Authority said it was tightening customs control over Saudi Arabia’s imports and exports in its bid to combat all forms of smuggling. ZATCA’s efforts come to enhance security and protection of society by combating smugglers.



The Authority urged the public to contribute to its endeavor to protect society and the national economy by reaching out to the designated number for security reports (1910), via e-mail: 1910@zatca.gov.sa, or over the international number 00966114208417.



ZATCA confirmed that it receives, through these channels, reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the provisions of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality. It grants financial rewards to informers who provide correct informaton.

