RIYADH — The General Commission For Audiovisual Media (GCAM) slapped a fine amounting to SR 400,000 on two famous female Snapchatters, for posting a video offending a friendly country.



The commission had summoned the two female citizens after they published a video that offend one of the countries, which requires a penalty as stipulated in the media content controls and the audio-visual media law.



The law emphasized on not exposing anything that would harm the Kingdom’s relations with friendly countries.



The commission stressed the necessity of adhering to the media content controls stipulated in its rules and regulations.

