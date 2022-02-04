MANAMA Bahrain has updated entry procedures to the kingdom for travelers arriving by air starting Friday, February 4, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.



This was announced on Thursday by the Civil Aviation Affairs at Bahrains Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications based on the recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19).



The update stipulates that all passengers arriving in the kingdom via Bahrain International Airport will no longer need to present a PCR test before boarding their plane, BNA said.



Meanwhile, all precautionary health measures currently in force will continue to be followed. They include taking a PCR test upon arrival and the precautionary quarantine for unvaccinated passengers.



The Civil Aviation Affairs indicated that all entry procedures to the kingdom can be viewed through the website of the Ministry of Health. SG