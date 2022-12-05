ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) gave a lecture on "The Dangers of Social Media and their Effects on Children", to raise awareness among parents of schoolchildren on the means and methods of prevention to protect their children from any risks that may result from any misuse of the internet and various social networking websites.

The lecture, which targeted a number of parents of students from Ajyal International School in Al Falah area (Abu Dhabi), is part of the awareness-raising initiatives carried out to promote the dissemination of legal culture among various groups of society, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to focus on the educational aspect to preserve the social stability and security.

The lecturer, Hend Albedwawi, psychologist at the Family and Child Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, addressed the controls and mechanisms that should be implemented for a proper use of social media platforms, and discussed the role of the parents in protecting their children from the negative effects of insecure handling of the Internet. Any bad practice needs to be corrected, and appropriate action should be taken according to the age of the child so as not to affect his behaviour or personality, she said.