The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)’s poverty alleviation arm, the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD), will launch a global fund to support forcibly displaced people.

The Global Islamic Fund for Refugees (GIFR) aims to provide support to programs and projects for refugees, IDPs and host communities in the OIC member states.

IsDB Group President, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, said: “Forced displacement needs are at a record high and continue to rise. No institution alone could carry the burden. We need to strengthen existing partnerships and explore innovative solutions for the plight of the forcibly displaced.”

“Millions of people continue to be forced from their homes due to war, violence, persecution and discrimination and they need and deserve our support. Innovative sources of Islamic social financing will enable UNHCR to help refugees and other forcibly displaced people with the protection and assistance needed to live in better, more dignified conditions,” said UNHCR’s High Commissioner Filippo Grandi.

