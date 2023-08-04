Tunisia - A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Thursday between the Tunisian Post and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to develop areas of cooperation.

The agreement was signed remotely by Sami Makki, Chairman and CEO of the Post Office, and Mansur Mukhtar, Vice-President of the IsDB, during a webinar.

It outlines plans for collaborative projects with significant added value, leveraging Tunisian expertise in the postal sector to serve «fraternal and friendly countries,» as stated in a press release by the Tunisian Post.

The success of the pilot project carried out by the Mauritanian postal service, which was also developed with the assistance of Tunisian post experts, serves as an example for this initiative.

One of the key projects in focus provides for the establishment of an electronic payment platform through mobile phones, created in partnership with the Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation (ATCT) and IsDB. This project, in particular, has already been adopted by the postal service in Djibouti, and further efforts are underway with IsDB to expand this experience to other nations.

This strategic collaboration seeks to enhance cooperation between Tunisia and the Islamic Development Bank, fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise to promote socio-economic development across various countries in the region.

The signing of this memorandum marks a promising step towards leveraging Tunisia's strengths in the postal sector to drive progress and prosperity in the international community.

