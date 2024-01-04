The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), a wholly owned unit of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund), has extended its refinancing agreement with Alrajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic bank by mortgage assets and market cap, with an additional SAR5.8 billion $1.54 billion).

This brings the total value of refinancing agreements between the two to SAR10.8 billion ($2.8 billion).

The continued collaboration between SRC and Alrajhi Bank, as highlighted by this new agreement, pinpoints SRC’s pivotal role in enhancing growth capabilities of banks and financiers through offering liquidity, capital management, and balance sheet de-risking solutions that will lead to an increase in the origination of new home loan assets, making home financing more accessible.

On the tieup, CEO Majeed Fahad Alabduljabbar said: "The extension of our partnership with Alrajhi Bank speaks volumes about our combined efforts to take part in further growing the kingdom's housing market."

"As we continue to deepen our ties with leading financial institutions, our objective remains clear: to establish a benchmark secondary housing finance market in the kingdom," he stated.

"The extension of this agreement marks a significant stride in advancing the goals of the Vision 2030 Housing Program. This initiative aims to facilitate increased accessibility to home financing, therefore, fostering greater rates of home ownership," he added.

SRC was established in 2017 by the Public Investment Fund after obtaining a license from Saudi Central Bank to operate in the market and as part of the government initiatives to support the Vision 2030 Housing Program, to be a pillar and a major catalyst for the growth and sustainability of housing finance in the Kingdom and establishing a secondary housing finance market.-TradeArabia News Service

