Jeddah: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) signed a memorandum of negotiations today with the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the presence of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov and IsDB President Dr. Mohammed Al-Jasser.



Following the signing ceremony, Al-Jasser met with Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurgan Nurgiyegitov to discuss joint efforts to enhance water management systems in Kazakhstan.



The discussions between the two parties focused on strengthening sustainable water resource initiatives, supporting sustainable development goals in Kazakhstan, and addressing the challenges posed by environmental changes.